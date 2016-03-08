Italian papers rate Spurs’ best and worst players v. Inter

Inter Milan pulled out a stunning win from the jaws of defeat vs Tottenham at San Siro on Tuesday night. The Italian side were 1-0 until the 85th minute after Christian Eriksen gave Spurs the lead early in the second half.



Mauro Icardi’s volley from outside the box level things up in the 86th minute for the Nerazzurri. Just when the game looked like it was set to end in a draw, Matias Vecino scored in the 93rd minute to grab all three points for Inter.



Here’s how the Italian papers rated the Tottenham players:



Corriere dello Sport:



Winks: 5.5 | He was brilliant in the midfidler and kept Inter at bay. However, it worked until the 92nd minute as he was caught in no man's land for Vecino’s goal.



Sanchez: 5 | He left Vecino unmarked and that helped him score the winner. He was good over and solid while marking the Inter forwards.



Eriksen: 7 | He was brilliant playing on the right side and was linking up well with Lamela. He put in a brilliant cross for Harry Kane just before he scored off a lucky deflection.



Kane: 5 | He was completely missing for the first half an hour of the game. But suddenly had a great chance to score and give Spurs the lead but he missed the glorious opportunity.



Tuttosport:



Sanchez: 5 | He was making clumsy passes and interceptions, making it difficult for Vorm. He was giving the impression that he was precarious and nervous throughout the game.



Kane: 4.5 | He wasted a great chance made by Eriksen and was never dangerous in front of goal.



Eriksen: 7 | It’s a pleasure watching him play. Apart from his goal, he made a great chance for Harry Kane but the striker wasted it. He was brilliant and made others play well.



Gazzetta:



Winks: 5 | He was covering up well for Lamela and giving the winger more freedom. He was at fault of snoozing at the goal post for Vecino’s goal. That error could prove to be vital in their hopes of making it to the next round.



Kane: 6 | He was good in positioning and making the team tick. However, he made a blunder after dribbling past Handanovic and missed the goal.



Eriksen: 7.5 | Genius. His talent and physical abilities were on display and his goal was a display of his brilliant play throughout the game.





