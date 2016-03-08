Italian papers respond to Rodriguez-SMS contact: 'Rocchi right not to give a penalty'

AC Milan defeated Lazio 1-0 yesterday at the San Siro thanks to Franck Kessie's converted penalty in the second half. The visitors demanded a spot kick in the final minutes of the match based on a contact between Rossoneri defender Ricardo Rodriguez and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic but match official Rocchi did not award a penalty to the Biancoceleste. And major Italian newspapers agree with the referee.Rocchi was right to cancel the first penalty awarded to Milan for Acerbi's handball in the penalty box but the second penalty was clear after Durmisi's foul on Musacchio.Meanwhile, in the above-mentioned moment, Rodriguez touched the ball first by deflecting the trajectory and removing the potential possession of the Serbian player. Turin-based Tuttosport agree with this, pointing out that first there was contact with the ball and then the opponent.Milan sits 4th in the Serie A table and increased their lead over Lazio to 6 points, with the team from the capital having one game less (vs Udinese).