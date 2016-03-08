Italian papers respond to Roma-AC Milan: 'Donnarumma saves Milan, Zaniolo a superstar'

AC Milan and Roma drew yesterday night in Serie A at the Stadio Olimpico and thus, both lost a golden opportunity to move forward in the rankings, in a tense and very dramatic race for a Champions League spot. Italian papers this morning had many words of appreciation, especially for the main protagonists of yesterday's match: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Krzsystof Piatek and Nicolo Zaniolo.



"Roma and Milan, a missed opportunity," Gazzetta dello Sport wrote this morning. "In a direct clash for fourth place, the Rossoneri did not manage to prevail over the Giallorossi, while DI Francesco's team was unable to make the most of the many chances created."



The Milan-based paper also praised Krzsystof Piatek: "Kris sniper: another shot on goal and another goal. As against Napoli, he scored with his first shot on goal and frightens the defences of his opponents." Gazzetta also adds that Milan should have been given a penalty and Lorenzo Pellegrini should have been sent off after a second booking for his foul on Suso.



Corriere della Sera, meanwhile, praised the two Italian youngsters - Gianluigi Donnarumma and Nicolo Zaniolo: "The superstar Zaniolo saves Roma. Di Francesco's players between whistles have shown to be alive and to still follow their coach. Meanwhile, Donnarumma saves everything, except for the goal, and made several decisive saves to help his team."



