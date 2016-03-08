Italian papers respond to Sampdoria-AC Milan: 'There was a penalty on Piatek'

AC Milan lost against Sampdoria yesterday 0-1 at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris, with the end of the match being full of controversy, as VAR decided not to give the Rossoneri a penalty for Murru's foul on Piatek.



According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the intervention should have required a penalty, as the Sampdoria fullback barely touches the ball with his tackle, with the ball remaining in the possession of the Pole. Referee Orsato, however, was evidently not of this opinion.



On the other hand, there was another penalty moment in the first half after Praet's alleged handball in the box. There was a rebound on the arm but it seems accidental with the Belgian also being in a very close position.