Italian politician Giorgetti: 'Bakayoko's and Kessie's gesture stupid and unworthy'

Yesterday's gesture from Tiemoue Bakayoko and Franck Kessie after the match against Lazio, holding up Francesco Acerbi's shirt in front of the AC Milan fans, surprised many. Including ​Italy' ​Undersecretary of the Council of Ministers Giancarlo Giorgetti, who spoke about the matter to the press.



"Sport is a healthy competition, it is fairness and loyalty. Showing another player's shirt to mock him is first of all a stupid, unspeakable gesture, unworthy of the values of port and even of the jersey they are wearing," he said.



"I hope that the right measures will be taken to stigmatize what happened," Giorgetti added.