Italian Prime Minister: 'Di Francesco to AC Milan? Don't ask me about it'

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini has said that he has no comments to make on the Rossoneri's links with former Roma manager Eusebio di Francesco.



While talking at a recent political press conference, Salvini talked about the rossoneri.



He said: "The situation of Bakayoko? I hope Milan will change a lot , if not all. Gattuso? I do not coach, I hope to give my best in these last matches, but this is not the Milan we have in our hearts.



"Missing player attachment to too many players. Champions League? I still hope so. Di Francesco at Milan? Don't make me comment."