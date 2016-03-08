Italian referee to officiate Man Utd v PSG game
10 February at 15:10Italian referee Daniele Orsato has been named as the man who will be the official during Manchester United's clash against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.
United host the French giants in the 1st leg of the Champions League on the Tuesday, as Ole Solskjaer's men will eye a big scalp in a massive test at Old Trafford.
L'Equipe state that Italian official Daniele Orsato will be the referee in the first leg, about 3 months after he also officiated Manchester City's game against Lyon, which saw the French side pick up a 2-1 win.
Aged 43, Orsato has officiated over 200 games in the Serie A in his career and has also been a referee in the Italian third division a lot of times.
Orsato was also the referee during France's meeting with Germany in the first game of the UEFA Nations League in 2018.
The game at Old Trafford could see PSG be without three of their key players in Neymar, Marco Verratti and Edinson Cavani.
