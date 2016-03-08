Italian Referees' Association head wanted in Chinese football

The head of the Italian Referees' Association Nicola Rizzoli is reportedly wanted by the Chinese football federation and they are willing to pay top money to bring the former referee to the Asian giant.



Il Sole 24 ore writes that the Chinese Federation is tempting Rizzoli, who could be interested in leaving the role in Italy.



It is not confirmed as to what his role could possibly be- as to whether he will do a job on the pitch or will the job be that of an administrator like the way it is currently in Italy.



The Chinese Federation is willing to pay 200,000 euros for taking up the role.