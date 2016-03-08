Italian reports link Chelsea fullback to Inter

Inter are struggling for consistency on the left-hand fullback position. Despite having turned in many appearances for manager Antonio Conte this season, Cristiano Biraghi is struggling to find the form necessary to make an impact in this new look nerazzurri.



With Asamoah injured for the most part of the campaign, and only just returning partially against Roma, it would be wise for Inter to look at reinvesting in the left wing-back position in the January market.



According to a report from Italian media outlet FcInterNews.it, Antonio conte is keen on the 28-year-old Spaniard, who was an integral part of the Chelsea team who won the league under Conte in his first season with the side.



Current Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is rumoured to be in the market for Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell in the upcoming January transfer window, which could trickle a domino effect into pushing Alonso to Inter, for the right price.



Anthony Privetera