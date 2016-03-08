Italian star warns Tottenham and AC Milan over future
20 June at 19:50Lazio and Italy star Ciro Immobile has talked to Chi about his future at the club. The former Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla star has been linked with moves to AC Milan and Tottenham but neither clubs have yet shown up to make an official offer for the player.
“I am happy in Rome”, Immobile said.
“For now my future is here, my family is happy in the capital.”
Immobile did also talk about the season of Lazio that ended up with an incredible 5th place caused by a home defeat in the last game of the season against Inter.
“We were unlucky”, Immobile commented.
Italy’s lack of World Cup is also a big regret in Immobile’s season: “[The elimination against Sweden] was the worst moment in my career. I could only smile thanks to my family. I have a few friends in the Brazil national team. Every football lover must have sympathy for Brazil.”
CLICK HERE FOR MORE TRANSFER NEWS
GALLERY: Tottenham targets and 'wanted' players in Serie A
Go to comments