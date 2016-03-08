Italian starlet to have Juve medical tomorrow

Ascoli striker Andrea Favilli is set to have medical with Juventus tomorrow. The Old Lady had an option to sign the U-21 Italy International who spent the last two seasons on loan at Ascoli.



Favilli picked up a knee injury less than one year ago and spent a big part of the 2017/18 campaign on the sidelines. In the opening 14 games of the season, however, Favilli had managed eight goals and one assist in 14 appearances.



The player will arrive at Juventus' J Medical tomorrow to undergo medical tests and complete his € 7.5 million move.



@lorebetto

Lorenzo Bettoni