Italian striker could leave Premier League to join Milan

The return of Manolo Gabbiadini in Italy takes shape more and more, in view of the next market session. In the current season in Premier League with Southampton, the former Napoli striker is finding little space, playing only 269 minutes. He has scored a very important goal in the last draw against Watford, but his future seems to be far away from England. In particular, he has many estimators from Italian Serie A, the same league where Sampdoria launched him at high levels.



According to Sampnews24.com the Blucerchiati would seriously think of a “Gabbiadini part 2”, but we will have to wait a while before seeing concrete offers. No official contacts have been established yet between Sampdoria and Southampton; moreover, The Saints don’t seem willing to sell him, that’s why they haven’t set a price yet for the striker.



However, the Saints could change their mind if they received an offer including a permanent transfer. Sampdoria will also have to pay attention to the competition of Fiorentina and Milan, other clubs very interested in Manolo Gabbiadini.

Emanuele Giulianelli