Italian Super Cup, Juventus-AC Milan 1-0 ft

Juventus take on AC Milan in the Italian Super Cup final. The Rossoneri will be without their main striker Gonzalo Higuain who is out of action due to fever.



The Argentinean sits on the bench with Patrick Cutrone starting instead.



Gonzalo Higuain’s fever, however, may not be the real reason why the Argentinean won’t play against his former club.



The striker, in fact, wants to leave AC Milan and Juventus have begun talks to sell him to Chelsea while Leonardo is in Milan to negotiate with Genoa for Piatek.



There is, however, a game to play. And that’s an important one too.



Juventus and AC Milan will be battling it out to win the first trophy of the season in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.



The kick-off is at 8.30 local time (6.30 pm in Italy).



Follow the match live on Calciomercato.com

