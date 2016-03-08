Italian Super Cup: pitch invaders interrupt Juventus-AC Milan

trofeo, supercoppa italiana, gedda, 2019
16 January at 18:42
Juventus-AC Milan is underway but the Italian Super Cup clash in Jeddah has been suspended for about one minute by a pitch invader. 

The pitch invader entered the pitch in the first minute of play. The game was interrupted to allow the stadium security to take him off the pitch.

According to Rai Sport, there was another pitch invader before the game who narrowed Juventus players during the warm-up training.

Follow Juventus-AC Milan LIVE

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Milan

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.