Italian Super Cup: pitch invaders interrupt Juventus-AC Milan
16 January at 18:42Juventus-AC Milan is underway but the Italian Super Cup clash in Jeddah has been suspended for about one minute by a pitch invader.
The pitch invader entered the pitch in the first minute of play. The game was interrupted to allow the stadium security to take him off the pitch.
According to Rai Sport, there was another pitch invader before the game who narrowed Juventus players during the warm-up training.
