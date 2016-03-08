Italian Supercup: date of Juventus-AC Milan decided
05 November at 10:12Juventus and AC Milan will play the Italian Supercup in January but at the moment there is still no official date for the game. According to Il Corriere dello Sport, however, the Bianconeri and the Rossoneri will play in Gedda, Saudi Arabia, on the 16th of January.
Chiefs of the Lega Calcio will meet today to confirm to the General Sports Authority that a decision has been taken and that the game will be played on the 16th of January.
The original date of the game was the 12th of January but on the same date, the national team of Saudi Arabia faces Lebanon. Juventus and Milan will play in the last 16-stage of the Coppa Italia on the same date before traveling to Saudi Arabia for the Supercup Final.
Activists and organizations fighting for human rights, including Amnesty International, have called on Juventus and Milan to boycott the Italian Supercup in Saudi Arabia, after the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.
