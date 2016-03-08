Italian Supercup live: Juventus 0-1 Lazio - Luis Alberto gives Biancocelesti the lead

Juventus and Lazio will face off today in the 32nd edition of the Supercoppa Italiana in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Bianconeri will look to build on their success from last year's edition, which was also played in Saudi Arabia, when Cristiano Ronaldo scored the deciding goal against AC Milan.



The match will be a replay of the 2017 final at the Stadio Olimpico where the Biancoceleste shocked Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus to win 3-2 and lift the trophy.



Both teams also met one another very recently in Serie A in what was a shock 1-3 loss for Maurizio Sarri's men at the Stadio Olimpico, which was also the Bianconeri's first loss across all competitions this season.



Thus said, Juventus will be looking for revenge in Saudi Arabia and Cristiano Ronaldo will look to be once again decisive in a match for silverware and help coach Sarri win his first trophy as the coach of the Old Lady.



You can follow the match live here with Calciomercato.com.