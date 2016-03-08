Italian telecommunication giant TIM extends Serie A deal until 2021
26 July at 16:20TIM, the Italian telecommunication giant will be the main sponsor for the Serie A for the next three seasons, it has been confirmed.
A statement on Serie A’s official website read, “TIM , historical partner of Italian football, renews the sponsorship agreement with the Lega Serie A until 2021. For the next three seasons TIM will be in fact Title Sponsor of the highest league and of the Primavera competitions organized by Lega Serie A.”
Pietro Scott Jovane, Chief Commercial Officer of TIM said, "TIM with this agreement consolidates its commitment to football, the most loved sport in Italy and thus confirms the most enduring sponsorship initiative of a sports league. Football is entertainment and social aggregation, but also healthy competition, values of the TIM Group that are daily involved in the process of digital transformation of the country.”
After extending the partnership, Lega Serie A President Gaetano Miccichè said:
"We are happy to continue our twenty-year partnership with TIM for another three seasons. With TIM we have always experimented with innovative forms of sponsorship, the one that opens up will be an exciting three-year period in which we will start new projects together to enhance our brands.”
