Italy 0-1 Poland: Disappointing result after one-way game

The guests, who beat Belgium in their first game, took the lead after a free-kick rebound bounced their way, as Bielik made the most out of a tough chance. Meret got a hand to it but couldn't stop it from going in.

Orsolini thought he had equalised just before half-time but his strike was eventually ruled out for offside, which was a tough moment for the Azzurrini players.

In the second half, the home side certainly dropped off for a while, keeping possession though failing to create any dangerous chances. They managed to get going once again and Pellegrini came closest to an equaliser, hitting the post with a fantastic strike.

However, Poland managed to ride the storm and the group is now wide open ahead of the last round, in which Italy will face Belgium and Poland squaring off against Spain.

