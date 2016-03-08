Italy 0-1 Poland: Disappointing result after one-way game

mandragora, italia, disperato, polonia, 2018/19
19 June at 23:00
Italy failed to beat Poland this evening in Bologna, after the 3-1 win against Spain in the opening game. Despite multiple chances, racking up 31 attempts, Poland walked away with all three points.
 
The guests, who beat Belgium in their first game, took the lead after a free-kick rebound bounced their way, as Bielik made the most out of a tough chance. Meret got a hand to it but couldn't stop it from going in.
 
Orsolini thought he had equalised just before half-time but his strike was eventually ruled out for offside, which was a tough moment for the Azzurrini players.
 
In the second half, the home side certainly dropped off for a while, keeping possession though failing to create any dangerous chances. They managed to get going once again and Pellegrini came closest to an equaliser, hitting the post with a fantastic strike.
 
However, Poland managed to ride the storm and the group is now wide open ahead of the last round, in which Italy will face Belgium and Poland squaring off against Spain.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.