Italy, Bonaventura: 'We have the quality to do well but...'

Giacomo Bonaventura spoke to Rai Sport after the Portugal-Italy game (1-0), here is what he had to say on the matter :



" It's too bad that we lost today. We tried hard but didn't succeed. We have to keep working hard and find a certain way to play on the pitch. I think we have the quality to do well but we now have to find the right attitude. Ronaldo? Well Portugal are clearly stronger with him but I think we didn't do too bad tonight...".