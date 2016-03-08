Italy, Bonucci disagrees with Demiral: 'Politics and sport must remain two separate worlds'

Italy captain Leonardo Bonucci spoke to gathered reporters at a press conference today ahead of the Azzurri’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Liechtenstein tomorrow."Our growth path must continue already from this match. Will I play? I didn't ask him, but I'm always available. You've seen it over the years: Juve, Milan, the national team, I've always tried to be ready for any game.”The Juventus defender also spoke of the good team spirit within the Italy squad.“This group looks like a club and not a selection: every time we meet, it's like we're together every day. They’re responsible youngsters, polite, ready to follow the instructions of the coach, who in turn has helped us a lot. Compared to a past made up of many double training sessions and a single free evening, it helps us to be more serene and therefore to appreciate more the time we spend with the national team. This allows us to create an even more united group. It's a fair exchange: we give everything on the pitch and Mancini gives us take two hours off to relax, when it's possible.”Finally, Bonucci disagreed with his Bianconeri teammate Merih Demiral, who sided with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.“To say that war hurts everyone is a given. Everyone is free to think as they see fit, but for me politics and sport must remain two separate worlds: sport is fun, union and passion. Sport is an example and it is not correct that these two worlds end up mixing up.”Bonucci, under the guidance of Italy coach Roberto Mancini, was part of the Italy squad that secured their qualification to next summer’s European Championships following their 2-0 victory over Greece on the weekend.Apollo Heyes