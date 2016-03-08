Italy, Bonucci: 'Euro 2020? We need more experience'

17 November at 19:45
Italy's Leonardo Bonucci spoke to the press (via Calciomercato.com) as the Azzurri are getting ready to face Armenia tomorrow, here is what he had to say:

"Euro 2020? We have to remain focused, we still have to prove ourselves against the big European teams. Teams like France, Spain, Germany are solid sides, we are still lacking a little bit of experience compared to these sides but we are doing very well. Mancini? He has been incredible for us, he has helped us develop in a much quicker way.

"Young players who make mistakes? It's normal, I have made a lot of mistakes as well but they have helped me develop. Chiellini? I see him everyday in Turin, he is doing well. He will surprise everyone by how quick he recuperates from his injury. Armenia? I respect them and tomorrow will surely be an intense game for both sides...'. More to come...

