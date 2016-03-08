Italy, Bonucci: 'Euro 2020? We need more experience'

Italy's Leonardo Bonucci spoke to the press (via Calciomercato.com) as the Azzurri are getting ready to face Armenia tomorrow, here is what he had to say:"Euro 2020? We have to remain focused, we still have to prove ourselves against the big European teams. Teams like France, Spain, Germany are solid sides, we are still lacking a little bit of experience compared to these sides but we are doing very well. Mancini? He has been incredible for us, he has helped us develop in a much quicker way."Young players who make mistakes? It's normal, I have made a lot of mistakes as well but they have helped me develop. Chiellini? I see him everyday in Turin, he is doing well. He will surprise everyone by how quick he recuperates from his injury. Armenia? I respect them and tomorrow will surely be an intense game for both sides...'. More to come...