Italy, Bonucci: 'Happy to make sick kids smile...' - pics
11 October at 20:00Juve's Leonardo Bonucci visited the Bambin Gesu Hospital in Rome alongside some of his azzurri teammates, here is what he had to say on the matter as he posted a message on social media: 'To make someone smile is the most human thing that you can do. We made you smile and you guys made us smile... thank you. I am always happy to make kids laugh'. You can view his entire message on the matter bellow as you can also visit our website for more general football news...
Regalare un sorriso è la miglior cosa che un essere umano possa fare..noi li abbiamo regalati a Voi e Voi li avete regalati a Noi... grazie pic.twitter.com/DxNE9MwVeP— Leonardo Bonucci (@bonucci_leo19) October 10, 2019
