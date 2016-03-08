Italy, Bonucci reveals what team learnt from World Cup failure
17 November at 20:25Italy are soon kicking off against Portugal in the UEFA Nations League at San Siro. Roberto Mancini’s team must win to stay in with a chance of qualify for the next stage of the competition, and to steer clear of the risk of relegation which beckons if Italy lose tonight and Poland defeat Portugal.
Speaking to Eleven Sport ahead of the game, Italy and Juventus centre-back Leonardo Bonucci revealed more about Italy’s disappointment at not qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup: “It would have been nice to live the World Cup with many young people ready to bring enthusiasm with them in the suitcase,” the Italian said, “now it is useless to re-examine the past, the important thing is to start again as we did on the field with Mancini, and must also take place in the rest out of the field: let's hope that now President Gravina takes a big step from this point of view.”
“How did I live it? Evil, it's a mole that will never be erased from a player's career. Not going to the World Cup with the Italian national team is really something catastrophic, I've lived it this way and I barely saw two games in July, because I know what a World Championship has played, having played two.
“There will be a nice atmosphere, it is always particular to go abroad and find many fellow countrymen who can not wait to see us. I hope to help the National team to win it for our compatriots who live outside and do not wait other than these moments to relive the magic of the blue shirt.”
