Italy, Chiesa at risk after injury flares up
19 March at 18:00Federico Chiesa's place in Roberto Mancini's Italy squad is at risk as a problem to his left adductor has flared up and has forced him to temporarily stop training with Mancini and the Azzurri.
Chiesa was forced off the field in Fiorentina's 1-1 draw with Lazio in the first half, for a muscle problem in his left leg. The medical staff dismissed it as a minor worry, so much so that the winger played the full game for Fiorentina against Cagliari. However, the left adductor has now flared up and will undergo tests to assess the extent of the damage and whether or not he will be able to feature in the Azzurri's upcoming matches against Finland and Liechtenstein.
Fiorentina will eagerly await the results too; so they can be sure as to if they'll have one of their star performers available to them for upcoming fixtures.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments