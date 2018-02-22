Italy, Costacurta: ‘Mancini can get the best out of Balotelli’
20 May at 13:30FIGC vice-commissioner Alessandro Costacurta has revealed his thoughts on Gianluigi Buffon’s decision not to represent the Italian national team again, as well as Roberto Mancini’s ability to manage the maverick skillset of Mario Balotelli. Here is what he had to say:
BUFFON – “I was not surprised by his retirement from international football. I would have liked to bid farewell to him, but I respect his choices. The nation should thank him for what he has done throughout his career.”
MANCINI – “I thank him because, with his choices, he has already brought back the enthusiasm of many fans across the country.”
BALOTELLI – “Becoming a parent changes you and there’s nobody better to get the best out of him than Mancini. His performances on the pitch meant that he deserved to be called up.”
UNDER-17s – “I hope Italy can win, but the players already deserve huge credit for having reached the last four.”
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
