Italy, Cutrone: 'Wearing this shirt always fills me with pride'
08 October at 19:45Wolves striker Patrick Cutrone spoke via Calciomercato.com today discussing his pride at being called up for the Italy Under 21 squad and his time with his new club Wolves, which he joined from AC Milan in the summer.
“Wearing this shirt always fills me with pride. We are a good team, we all have to learn something, always helping us to be a compact group. We played in Italy and had a great team, but unfortunately the European Championships did not go well. We knew that if you lose even one match, you could be out. Ireland? We're going to play a team that's had a clear path up to now, that has players of great quality and it will be an important test for us at this point in the season. Personally, I'm going through a good period, I feel very good in England, playing in the Premier League and being welcomed with so much enthusiasm by the fans is wonderful, I'm fine with the whole team and the new staff. Of course, Italy is always Italy.”
The 21-year-old Italian striker moved to the Premier League after spending 12 years with Milan, a club he joined at only nine years of age. He signed a four year contract with the English side, hoping to prove himself in England following a poor ending to his Rossoneri career.
Apollo Heyes
