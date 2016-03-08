What a great night, what a moment!!! First goal,qualification and very happy to play my first 90min this season!!! Well done Blues!! pic.twitter.com/QSV1xFDc8e — Emerson Palmieri (@emersonpalmieri) 26 settembre 2018

Chelsea eliminated Liverpool from the Carabao Cup yesterday night with a last-gasp 2-1 win at Anfield Road. Goals of Emerson Palmieri andwith the Italy International who netted his first ever goal for the Blues.Emerson Palmieri, a Brazil-born defender withbut his goal against the Reds could be the beginning of a new life at Stamford Bridge for him.The former Roma star joined the Blues for 20 million in January 2018 but had only managed seven appearances with the Premier League giants before yesterday night.Minutes after the final whistle Emerson shared his joy with Chelsea fans with a message on social media.“What a great night, what a moment!!! First goal,qualification and very happy to play my first 90min this season!!! Well done Blues!!”, Palmieri wrote on Twitter.Emerson has one appearance with Italy national team. The 24-year-old made his debut with the Azzurri national team this month when Roberto Mancini’s side lost 1-0 against Portugal in the Uefa Nations league.