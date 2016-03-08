Italy defender speaks out about AC Milan interest

bonifazi, spal, suso, milan, contrasto, 2018/19
03 June at 17:15
Kevin Bonifazi, defender of Italy's U21 side and Torino, commented in a press conference on the rumours linking him with a move to AC Milan, following a stellar performance against the Rossoneri two weeks ago.
 
"These are things that are pleasing, but at the moment it is just a distraction for the market. I must think about Italy and the Euros, which is a way to make the market grow. If you do well, attention grows," he concluded.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
Torino
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.