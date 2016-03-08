Italy, Del Piero and Zambrotta to be Euro 2020 ambassadors - pics

Sono molto orgoglioso e felice di raggiungere il team! #EURO2020 - sta arrivando! #ADP10

I'm delighted to be part of the line-up! #EURO2020 is coming... #ADP10 pic.twitter.com/sgf5ahRI9D — Alessandro Del Piero (@delpieroale) 23 marzo 2019

Italy's Euro 2020 team have added two new ambassadors: Alessandro Del Piero and Gianluca Zambrotta. Italy began their Euro 2020 qualifiers last night as they took on Finland in Italy. Mancini's team surely wants to qualify as soon as possible for the Euro 2020 championships after failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. Euro 2020 will be played in many different cities including: Amsterdam, Baku, Bilbao, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow, London, Monaco, Rome and Saint-Petersburg. Del Piero confirmed the news on Twitter, view so bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.