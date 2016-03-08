Italy, here is the probable line-up for match against Greece

08 October at 22:45
Italy coach Roberto Mancini is preparing his starting eleven that will take the field against Greece on Saturday in a game that could guarantee the Azzurri’s qualification to next summer’s European Championships.
 
Italy are currently top of their qualifying group after winning every game and a win against Greece this weekend mathematically guarantees qualification, a relief after the disappointment of missing out on last summer’s World Cup.
 
Here is the possible Italy line-up for the upcoming game against Greece:
 
Italy (4-3-3): Donnarumma; D’Ambrosio, Bonucci, Romagnoli, Spinazzola; Verratti, Bernardeschi, Jorginho; Chiesa, Belotti, Insigne.

For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Atalanta
Bologna
Fiorentina
Genoa
Inter
Juventus
Lazio
Milan
Napoli
Roma
Sampdoria
Sassuolo
Torino
Udinese
Cagliari
Spal
Parma
Lecce
Brescia

Globetrotter

 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.