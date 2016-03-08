Italy, here is the probable line-up for match against Greece

Italy coach Roberto Mancini is preparing his starting eleven that will take the field against Greece on Saturday in a game that could guarantee the Azzurri’s qualification to next summer’s European Championships.Italy are currently top of their qualifying group after winning every game and a win against Greece this weekend mathematically guarantees qualification, a relief after the disappointment of missing out on last summer’s World Cup.Here is the possible Italy line-up for the upcoming game against Greece:: Donnarumma; D’Ambrosio, Bonucci, Romagnoli, Spinazzola; Verratti, Bernardeschi, Jorginho; Chiesa, Belotti, Insigne.Apollo Heyes