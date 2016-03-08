'Italy is my home', Pochettino drops hint about Tottenham future

28 May at 12:45

Mauricio Pochettino dropped a huge hint about his future when speaking at the press conference ahead of his sides Champions League final against Liverpool.

 

When shown a photo of the tobacconist's Pochettino of 1935, in Virle, in the Turin area, and the Argentine responds as follows: 

 

"See? I come from here. They are all called Pochettino like me", with the 'c' hard 'Italian', not sweet 'Argentina'. 

 

The Argentine coach then went on to discuss the game at hand.

 

"I'm enjoying it, I'm enjoying the privilege I have. Besides it is on the emotions we are working on, because, you see, the final will not be Klopp-Pochettino and not even a tactical challenge, but the emotions will decide it, because football is happy with emotions, nothing more ". 

 

 

 

 

