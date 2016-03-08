Italy, Jorginho: 'There is no easy game, the pitch sucked tonight..."

Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho spoke to Rai sport after the Azzurri’s victory of Armenia this evening in their fifth qualification group game for Euro 2020. Italy came out victors over Armenia 3-1 after initially trailing to the side, before a double from Torino captain Andrea Belotti and a first national team goal for Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini. Despite the disallowed goal and suspension for PSG midfielder Marco Verratti in the upcoming game against Finland, Roberto Mancini and his squad will be happy to continue their unbeaten run in the qualification group.Jorginho’s interview with Rai revealed the mentality of the team during the game, their frustrations and especially focusing on the incident between Marco Verratti and Armenia goal scorer Alexander Karapetyan in the first half, which gave the Armenian striker his first yellow card before being sent off later in the first half, a sending off that all but sealed Armenia’s fate and dropping points against the Azzurri.Here are Jorginho’s word to Rai: “There is no easy game. It was seen even today in a warm environment. The field didn't help us because of our characteristics. They managed to start the game on their strong point: the long ball. We managed to come out with our own game and change the game deservedly. They were ahead of us, but I think in the long run we deserved the win, forced our game by bringing home the three key points. The admonition to Verratti? He stood up immediately to say that he was pushing him and there the referee in the middle of the chaos had to admonish one and the first one he saw was Marco. In the first 15 minutes we gave away easy balls. It's not an excuse but a fact that the pitch sucked, and we could not find the measures.”Apollo Heyes