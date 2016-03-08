Italy likely to extend Mancini’s contract for two years
10 October at 10:25Italy national team manager Roberto Mancini is likely to extend his contract in the coming days. The 54-year-old joined the Azzurri in May 2018 and his current deal is set to expire in June next year.
But it is believed that with Italy almost certain to qualify for the UEFA Euro 2020, Mancini’s contract is likely to be extended for another two years as a sign of appreciation from the board.
Italy are currently placed on top of the Group J in the Euro 2020 Qualifiers with a perfect record of six wins out of six.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments