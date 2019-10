Italy likely to extend Mancini’s contract for two years

Italy national team manager Roberto Mancini is likely to extend his contract in the coming days. The 54-year-old joined the Azzurri in May 2018 and his current deal is set to expire in June next year.​But it is believed that with Italy almost certain to qualify for the UEFA Euro 2020, Mancini’s contract is likely to be extended for another two years as a sign of appreciation from the board.Italy are currently placed on top of the Group J in the Euro 2020 Qualifiers with a perfect record of six wins out of six.