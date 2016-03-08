Italy, lineup announced for games against Finland and Armenia

Italy manager Roberto Mancini has announced the list of those to be called up for the upcoming international games against Armenia and Finland, both qualifying matches for Euro 2020, to be played on September 5 and September 8 respectively. The complete list includes four Juventus players (Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Mattia De Sciglio and Federico Bernardeschi), two Inter players (Nicolò Barella and Stefano Sensi) and four Roma players (Alessandro Florenzi, Gianluca Mancini, Bryan Cristante and Lorenzo Pellegrini). However, two young talents are missing: Moise Kean and Nicolò Zaniolo, who are with the Under 21 squad.



Italy are currently top of Group J, with four games played and four games won, only conceding one goal so far in the campaign. Mancini will hope to continue this unbeaten run as the national team are hoping to put the shame of November 2017 behind them, where they failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.



Here is the complete list:



Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Gollini, Meret, Sirigu

Defenders: Bonucci, Chiellini, De Sciglio, Emerson, Florenzi, Izzo, Mancini, Luca Pellegrini, Romagnoli

Midfielders: Barella, Cristante, Jorginho, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Sensi, Verratti

Forwards: Belotti, Bernardeschi, Chiesa, El Shaarawy, Immobile, Insigne, Lasagna.



Apollo Heyes