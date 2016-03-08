'Italy magnificent', 'Juve, take Mbappe' - Today's front pages of Italian newspapers

The Azzurri? They are 'magnificent', as Corriere Dello Sport chose to explain it on their front page this morning, underlining the sensational 9-1 win against Armenia last night. Gazzetta Dello Sport and Tuttosport celebrated Italy as well, of course.However, Tuttosport gave the best spot on the front page to their exclusive interview with Michel Platini, writing 'Juventus, take Mbappe'. Gazzetta Dello Sport also highlighted their interview with former Inter man Diego Milito, who spoke about the Scudetto race in Serie A.As mentioned, though, the newspapers also praised the Azzurri, both opting for 'an exaggerated Italy' as the slogan.