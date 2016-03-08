Italy, Mancini: 'A rebuilding team, but it will always depend on the results'

The day after the knockout with France, the first friendly defeat under Mancini, the Italian coach spoke to Sky Sport about his feelings on the team:



"It is important to regain the enthusiasm for the national team. We will try to do much better in future, but the fact is that it is a team rebuilding and is full of young people who can help, but it will always depend on the results."



"The Italians understand the moment, they understand that there are many young people to factor in. I'm delighted with this enthusiasm but it's still the National team."



On the lack of participation in the World Cup: "We have suffered a bit in the last few months, I think it's right, too.