Italy, Mancini comments on Balotelli’s goal and Donnarumma’s mistake

Italy national team coach Roberto Mancini talked after the azzurri’s 2-1 win against Saudi Arabia. “We played well in the first half, after that we seemed a bit tired and made a couple of mistakes that allowed Saudi Arabia to remain in the game. Balotelli can do more but it’s nice that he scored a goal. He had a problem at the abductors at the end of the game. Donnarumma? He think he was a bit tired, we will analyze the mistakes tomorrow. Everbody was tired, we could have scored more goals. We did some good things, we need to be quicker. We played well for 60 minutes against France I will play with the youngest players.”

