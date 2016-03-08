Italy, Mancini could punish Kean and Zaniolo - likely squad list

27 August at 10:30
Waiting for Balotelli. This is the case for Italy head coach Roberto Mancini, as well as Brescia, of course. With the international break coming up, the manager has made a rough list of who will be called up.

Balotelli won't receive the call as he is suspended for the first four Serie A games, meaning he won't be match fit. Meanwhile, after their unacceptable behaviour at the European Under-21 Championship in Italy, Mancini could decide to punish Nicolò Zaniolo and Moise Kean.

The duo could be left out of the squad for the games against Armenia and Finland. On Friday or Saturday, the squad is expected to be revealed. According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, Zaza could be called up, set to battle it out with Quagliarella.

Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Sirigu, Meret, Gollini. 
Defenders: Bonucci, Chiellini, Romagnoli, Izzo, Mancini (Acerbi), Emerson Palmieri, Biraghi, Florenzi, Piccini (De Sciglio). 
Midfielders: Barella, Jorginho, Pellegrini, Sensi, Tonali, Verratti (Cristante, Zaniolo). 
Attackers: Bernardeschi, Church, Insigne, Grifo (Politano), Belotti, Immobile, Zaza (Quagliarella, Kean). 

