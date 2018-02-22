Roberto Mancini spoke to the press ahead of Italy's friendly with Saudi Arabia tomorrow. Here's what the newly appointed coach had to say.

"I expect enthusiasm and a desire to have fun tomorrow. To play in the national team is beautiful and important for those who will make their debuts, because it's a significant moment of their life.



"We spent three days together and the boys have done well, although we have just finished a season and there is fatigue. It would be important to start well but also to have fun and play football."



"Who will start? The goalkeeper is the only thing I know for sure, Donnarumma will start.



"Balotelli? Mario is an important player, he was also called up by Ventura but he had physical problems. He will be one of the attackers of the group. Everything depends on him. If he's in form and plays well like he's done before, then there will be no issues."