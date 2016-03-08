Italy, Mancini: 'Finland is the most fit team in our group'
08 September at 19:05Italian national team boss Roberto Mancini believes that Finland is the most fit team in their current Euro qualifying group.
Italy picked up an important 3-1 win over Armenia in their clash earlier this week. They had to comeback from 1-0 down and had an Andrea Bellotti brace to thank for the win. They face Finland later today.
In an interview with Rai Sport, Mancini talked about Finland and he had some praise for the Scandanavian side.
He said: "It is a match away from home, in Finland against a team that has won them all after us. Surely it is the best team of the group even if I believe that Bosnia is the strongest team beyond the score."
On how they'd be different from Armenia, Mancini said: "Just a little more attention. At the beginning of the race Armenia came to press us but the approach was not so good. Let's say that it was perhaps a little lighter, we will have to pay more attention but there must be attention. since we arrived at 97."
