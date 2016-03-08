Italy, Mancini following Brescia striker Donnarumma
03 October at 16:15Italy coach Roberto Mancini was in the stands of the Stadio Mario Rigamonti to watch Brescia play Juventus last week, but the Italian coach wasn’t only following the progress of Sandro Tonali and Mario Balotelli, according to Milan based newspaper la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how the Italy coach was closely studying Brescia forward Alfredo Donnarumma, who has scored four goals in six league games so far this season for the Rondinelle.
The 28-year-old Italian forward is making his Serie A debut with Brescia this season, after spending the rest of his career bouncing around clubs in the lower leagues of Italy.
Unrelated to Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, the Brescia forward scored 27 goals in 34 appearances for the club last season in Serie B to lead the club’s promotion efforts. He also provided seven assists in that time.He was Serie B’s top scorer last season.
