Italy, Mancini has his list ready for the Nations League: the latest

Italy are ready to start again as they will play against Portugal and Poland in the Nations League. Roberto Mancini (who took over from Ventura) will let the press and the fans know of his official list on Saturday but here are the early indications.



THE POTENTIAL LIST, THE SURE CALL-UPS:



Keepers: Donnarumma, Perin, Sirigu.

Defenders: Bonucci, Chiellini, Caldara, Criscito, D'Ambrosio, Romagnoli

Midfielders: Bonaventura, Cristante, De Rossi, Jorginho, Parolo, Pellegrini.

Strikers: Balotelli, Immobile, Belotti, ​Insigne, Chiesa, Bernardeschi, Berardi.



THE DOUBTS:



Marco Verratti, Alessandro Florenzi, Mattia De Sciglio and Andrea Conti won't be called up because of injuries. Here are some names that can receive a call-up in the coming days: Emerson Palmieri, Darmian, Zappacosta, Rugani, Baselli, Barella, Mandragora, Politano, Verdi, Cutrone, El Shaarawy. Candreva, Gagliardini and Zaza could also receive a call but this option seems unlikely. There isn't much time left as Roberto Mancini will soon release his call-up list. Italy will first play against Robert Lewandowski's Poland...