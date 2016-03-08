"I asked the assistant if he was sure about the red card. It was a friendly match, I don't know...

"We were a bit tired, we had scored, playing with ten men made it difficult. It's a positive game, nevertheless. We must continue to field the youngster, these games are used primarily for them, they need these games.

"Overall judgment? It was important that the boys gave their all, because it's not easy after a tiring year. There is much optimism, I'm pleased that people have enthusiasm for such a young team."

Simone Zaza gave Italy the lead in the second half but his goal wasn't enough to seal the win, as Nathan Ake equalized for the guests in the dying stages of the game.