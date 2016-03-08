Italy, Mancini: 'I think I'll change the squad a lot for tomorrow's game'

Italy coach Roberto Mancini spoke to gathered reporters at a press conference today ahead of the Azzurri’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Liechtenstein tomorrow."I think I'll change many players. Is anyone certain to play? Sirigu, Belotti, Zaniolo, Izzo or Di Lorenzo, Romagnoli depends on how he will be, one between Grifo and El Shaarawy, plus Biraghi. I don't want to change them all. Jorginho? Let's see.”The former Manchester City and Inter coach also discussed how he gives his players freedom.“When the players come to us after a game and do three days of intensive training in Coverciano it's also right to let them be a little freer. The English mentality didn't infect me because we are Italian, and we are different. We take these guys 10-12 days a month and we can't get them in shape, but we have to keep them in shape without pushing them too hard in training. We work on tactical things and then stop. They've always had freedom in Italy and it's not like one more or less dinner together changes things.”The Azzurri under the guidance of Mancini have already qualified for next summer’s European Championships with three games to spare, after winning every game so far out of seven. This is the first time in history that Italy have qualified for the competition with three games remaining.Apollo Heyes