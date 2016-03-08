Italy, Mancini: 'I've been talking to Balotelli over the last few days'

Italy coach Roberto Mancini spoke to gathered reporters in a press conference today discussing the Azzurri’s upcoming games and what he’s witnessed in the league since the last international break."Inter-Juve? A good game, very intense, with players of a great level. I think it raised the level of Italian football.”The former Inter and Manchester City coach discussed 36-year-old Daniele De Rossi, who couldn’t join the team due to an injury."We had made the same assessment as Buffon in the match in Turin against Holland. We wanted to give some great players and World Champions the chance to say goodbye to their audience. Unfortunately, he's injured, let's see if there's a chance to call him later.”Finally, Mancini touched on a player he knows very well, Mario Balotelli.“It seems to me that physically he is still not very fit, given that he was stationary for a few months. He needs to play games and regain fitness, then we'll see. I've been talking to him these days.”The Azzurri’s next two games are against Greece and Liechtenstein, continuing the Euro 2020 qualifiers. Italy are top of their group after six games, failing to drop points against any of their opponents. A successful break for Italy will see them qualify for next summer’s competition.Apollo Heyes