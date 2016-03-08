Italy, Mancini: 'I want to call up Balotelli, Sensi and Barella among best in Italy'
11 November at 15:30Italy coach Roberto Mancini spoke to gathered reporters at a press conference today ahead of the Azzurri’s upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Bosnia and Armenia, with Calciomercato.com gathering his words.
“Conte’s outburst? I don't know what happened, but Barella and Sensi are important to us. Of course, they don't have the experience of those who have been playing in the Champions League for 10 years, but they're players of the national team and among the best in Italy.”
The former Inter and Manchester City coach then touched on the recent incidents of racism in Italian football.
“Racism? Football must unite, not destroy what is good for those few people who make mistakes. Balotelli is a player I love, he's at an age when he can still do a lot. I want to call him up, though. When it can be important for us, he still has to work, but I want to summon him when he tactically deserves it.”
The Azzurri, under the guidance of Mancini, have already qualified for next summer’s European Championships. Italy are top of Group J, sitting on 24 points after winning all eight games so far. They have scored 25 goals and conceded only three.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments