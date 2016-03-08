Italy, Mancini: 'I wasn't expecting 10 in a row'

Roberto Mancini spoke to the press (via Calciomercato.com) ahead of Italy's game against Armenia, here is what he had to say on the matter:"Italy record? I have to be honest, I wasn't expecting to win 10 games in a row. Even so, we have to remain focused as the Euro 2020 qualification was the only thing that mattered. Style of play? We wanted to adopt a winning style of football, we knew that the results would then follow. We always want to control the tempo of a game, we don't want to rely on defensive tactics. We have to remain positive and play a good quality of football. I want to thank my lads as they were ready to follow my lead from the get go. Euro 2020? We want to keep improving as we are a young team but we surely are ahead of schedule. It will be hard to only pick 23 players for this tournament but we have a strong foundation in place. Armenia? We will make some changes because of fatigue, Federico Chiesa will be playing that's for sure...'. More to come...Mancini took over from Ventura as the azzurri boss and he has done an exceptional job for Italy so far. The azzurri recently beat Bosnia by a 0-3 score line as they have now gone 9 for 9 so far in the Euro 2020 qualification process. They will be taking on Armenia tomorrow in their final Euro 2020 qualifier as the azzurri will be looking to finish off in a perfect way. Roberto Mancini went in the azzurri history books this past week as he was the first Italy boss to win 10 consecutive games. By doing so, Italy will also be a top seeded team for the Euro 2020 draw which will be done on November 30th.