Italy, Mancini: 'Kean has an amazing talent...'

Italy boss Roberto Mancini spoke to Rai Sport after the Italy-Finland 2-0 game, here is what he had to say on the matter:



' Finland? Well it wasn't an easy game for us since Finland defended right from the start of the game. It wasn't easy to break them down but we were able to do so twice on the night. We did make some mistakes early on but I really liked how we did in the second half. Immobile? It wasn't easy for him since they marked him well. Even so, he provided an important assist on the Kean goal. Kean? He has a lot of quality and has a big potential, it's now on him. Players like Kean and Zaniolo have a lot of potential, it wasn't hard for me to select them. We have to keep working like this and we know that we can still improve a lot...'.



Italy will now play against Liechtenstein this coming week as the game will be played in Parma.