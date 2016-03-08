Italy, Mancini: 'Let's see what happens at Euro 2020'

Italy boss Roberto Mancini spoke to Rai Sport (via Calciomercato.com) after the azzurri's 9-1 win versus Armenia. It was a memorable night for Italy as they broke numerous records. Here is what Mancini had to say on the matter:" It was a great evening, we did great. We pushed hard and in the end, we were able to score 9 goals which is hard to do. Records? We are only focused on the pitch and winning titles. Zaniolo? All of our youngsters are improving with time. Euro 2020? Let's see what happens, we have a lot of time to prepare for this tournament so we have to continue working hard...'.Roberto Mancini's Italy have qualified for Euro 2020 with a 100% perfect record as they are the first to do so in the history of la nazionale. Mancini's team won 10 games out of 10 as they beat Armenia 9-1 tonight. Mancini's azzurri have now won 11 straight games with 10 of them coming in this calendar year (both are Italian records). After the Ventura disaster, Mancini was able to bring back a lot of enthusiasm surrounding the Italian national team. Italy will now have more than six months to prepare for the Euro 2020 tournament as they will be a top seed in the Euro 2020 draw which will take place on November 30th 2019. More to come on the matter...