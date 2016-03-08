Italy, Mancini: 'Most of the squad for Euro 2020 has already been decided'
15 November at 20:50Italy coach Roberto Mancini spoke to Italian media outlet Rai Sport via Calciomercato.com today, discussing the Azzurri as well as the ongoing Cristiano Ronaldo situation at Juventus.
“It's hard to judge because a player who has the qualities of Ronaldo always thinks that on the pitch, he can make a difference for you at any time. It came from a physical problem; it was right for me to change him and that's what’s happened to everyone.”
The former Inter and Manchester City coach also suggested that he has a starting squad in mind for next summer’s European Championships.
“Most of the squad that will come to the European Championships is done. Unless there are serious injuries, the squad is more or less this. It could change a little bit, if someone does well at the last second, we will take it into account.”
The Azzurri, under the guidance of Mancini, have already qualified for next summer’s tournament. They have won every game so far in their Euro 2020 qualifying group, showing the strong overhaul carried out by Mancini following the Azzurri’s failure to qualify for the World Cup last year.
